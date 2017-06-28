Île-de-France Mobilités unveils the new Paris bus map

52 lines changed, 4 created

The result is a simpler network, adapted to the real needs of the inhabitants, with new districts served, particularly in the east of Paris. More than half of the "double-digit" Parisian lines will be modified (46 out of 60) and 4 new lines will be created: 45 from Concorde to Aubervilliers / St-Denis; 59 from Clamart-Percy to Place d'Italie; 71 from Porte de la Villette to Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand; 77 from Joinville-le-Pont to Gare de Lyon.



An important request from the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region was to improve the connection between Paris and the neighbouring municipalities. Thus, 6 "3-digit" bus lines will also be modified and four of these lines will be extended in Paris, creating new services: these are lines 163, 201, 215 and 325. The before/after map and the details of the changes can be consulted via this link