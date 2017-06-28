Île-de-France Mobilités unveils the new Paris bus map
Since 1950, the structure of the bus network in Paris has hardly changed (routes, terminuses, etc.). The density of bus services in the central arrondissements is now very high, while activities and the population have mainly developed in the peripheral arrondissements. As part of the Grand Paris des Buses, Île-de-France Mobilités, together with the City of Paris and the RATP, has embarked on a project to restructure this bus network, which was presented and worked on with Ile-de-France residents, elected officials and user associations during a broad public consultation that began in October 2016
52 lines changed, 4 created
The result is a simpler network, adapted to the real needs of the inhabitants, with new districts served, particularly in the east of Paris. More than half of the "double-digit" Parisian lines will be modified (46 out of 60) and 4 new lines will be created: 45 from Concorde to Aubervilliers / St-Denis; 59 from Clamart-Percy to Place d'Italie; 71 from Porte de la Villette to Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand; 77 from Joinville-le-Pont to Gare de Lyon.
An important request from the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region was to improve the connection between Paris and the neighbouring municipalities. Thus, 6 "3-digit" bus lines will also be modified and four of these lines will be extended in Paris, creating new services: these are lines 163, 201, 215 and 325. The before/after map and the details of the changes can be consulted via this link
Start of work for implementation
In the coming months, the City of Paris and the neighbouring towns must carry out the necessary road improvements (crossroads, bus lanes, new terminuses, new stops, etc.) for each of the lines. In addition, additional buses will be required to reach the desired level of supply.
Finally, Ile-de-France Mobilités wishes to implement an agreement with the City of Paris, the Prefecture of Paris and the RATP to ensure compliance with future and existing developments (bus lanes, bus stops, etc.) so that buses can circulate better today.