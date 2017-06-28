Île-de-France Mobilités expands the public covered by school transport
Adapted school transport allows more than 10,000 Ile-de-France residents each year to get to their school. This specific service, carried out with small capacity vehicles and adapted to the needs of the students, is carried out door to door according to the course schedules.
Adapting to the child's schooling
Île-de-France Mobilités wanted to extend care to all students from the start of the school year in September. Thus, work-study students and all those who follow a training course recognized by the State will be concerned. From now on, all the journeys of pupils and students on work-study programmes (apprenticeship or professionalisation contract) will be covered, including journeys to the place of apprenticeship, and no longer only journeys to the school.
Students in business schools, fine arts schools, law training schools, certain engineering schools, health schools are also concerned.
Simplifying access to school buses
45,000 pupils use one of the 880 school bus routes set up by Île-de-France Mobilités. One of the conditions for benefiting from this service is to be domiciled 3 km or more from the school. A rule that can be a source of complication for families living on the edge of these 3 km.
Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to relax this rule, by allowing pupils who are enrolled in an inter-communal educational group (RPI) or whose pedestrian route is insufficient or non-existent, to benefit from a special circuit, even if they live less than 3 km from their school.