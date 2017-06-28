Île-de-France Mobilités expands the public covered by school transport

Simplifying access to school buses

45,000 pupils use one of the 880 school bus routes set up by Île-de-France Mobilités. One of the conditions for benefiting from this service is to be domiciled 3 km or more from the school. A rule that can be a source of complication for families living on the edge of these 3 km.



Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to relax this rule, by allowing pupils who are enrolled in an inter-communal educational group (RPI) or whose pedestrian route is insufficient or non-existent, to benefit from a special circuit, even if they live less than 3 km from their school.