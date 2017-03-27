Île-de-France Mobilités and Kéolis will test the new Alstom-NTL electric bus on the Versailles-Vélizy network

Line 23 of the Vélizy network carries 1,300 passengers per day, and provides a direct link between the business and commercial centre of Vélizy 2 and the city centre of Versailles (Versailles Europe). This 13 km line passes through the heart of the residential districts of Vélizy and takes the Avenue de Paris which leads to the Palace of Versailles and the City Hall.

For a year, Île-de-France Mobilités and KEOLIS have been testing the "full autonomy" technology of charging at the depot during the night and will evaluate the operation of ALSTOM's electrical technology in real operating conditions (the electricity consumption of the bus and its recharging, the behavior of the batteries and the operation of the power supply at the depot) but also the maintenance on the mechanical and electrical aspects and finally the economic model and operating costs of the Vehicle. Commercial traffic on this 100% electric line was launched in September 2017.

It was also an opportunity to inaugurate the new new generation bus depot in Vélizy-Villacoublay, which will be able to maintain both existing diesel vehicles and new-generation vehicles (hybrid and then electric).

This deployment is part of the deliberation of 6 December 2016 on the Grand Paris des Buses adopted by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council and the energy transition strategy that the KEOLIS group is deploying by proposing innovative solutions to the organising authorities.