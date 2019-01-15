Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP entrust CAF with the renovation programme for the RER A trains

The contract covers the design and renovation of the 43 MI2N trainsets for an amount of €121.3 million. This renovation, entirely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (50% of which via the contract with RATP), will ensure the consistency of the trains operated on the line and will contribute to improving comfort for passengers using line A.

The new layout of the carriages will offer a new interior atmosphere to passengers (interior lamination, new floor covering, seat replacement, LED lighting), more modern and similar to that of the recent trains (MI09) that also equip the RER A. The first renovated trains will be put into service in 2020.

All trains will be equipped with video protection systems and passenger information screens, and will be equipped to allow people with reduced mobility to communicate with the driver.

This renovation is part of the plan to modernise trains in the Ile-de-France region launched by Valérie Pécresse, president of the Ile-de-France Region and IDFM, which plans to renovate or buy more than 700 trains to improve the regularity of the lines and offer more comfort to passengers.

Press contacts:

RATP: [email protected], 01 58 78 37 37

Île-de-France Mobilités Sébastien Mabille : [email protected] , 01 47 53 28 42 – 06 15 39 21 58