Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP: a new contract at the service of passengers

The agreement between Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP until the end of 2024 was approved by the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors on 14 April 2021. At the heart of this last commitment before the opening up of the bus network in Paris and the inner suburbs to competition: the quality of service, passenger perception and the modernisation of the network.

Renewed equipment, improved services: investment on the rise

Because a well-functioning transport network is a renovated and innovative network, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to investing €1.6 billion per year with this new contract. This is 4 times more than in the previous contract. These investments will be used to finance, in particular, the renewal of rolling stock (RER B and T1 tramway in particular), the end of diesel buses and the development of eco-stations, the acceleration of intermodality with the eventual creation of 10,000 bicycle parking spaces, and to improve the conditions for passengers in stations and stations.