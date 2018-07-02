Île-de-France Mobilités is changing the interior layout of buses for better comfort for passengers

Air conditioning on buses

The question of comfort and in particular "Climate comfort" is not an incidental issue, it is at the heart of Île-de-France Mobilités' concerns in order to improve transport conditions for all Ile-de-France residents.

• Thanks to the massive renewal of trains launched with the Transport Revolution (67% of the 708 trains have already been ordered), air conditioning in trains will increase significantly.

• In the metros, trains on lines 1, 2, 5, 9 benefit from refrigerated ventilation as well as part of those on line 14. The renewal of the trains on the other lines is underway, starting with line 4 and line 11, which will also benefit from refrigerated ventilation.

• All tram lines have air conditioning except Tram 1. But the renewal of the trains is planned for 2022.

• From 2019, the new buses purchased by Île-de-France Mobilités will be equipped with soft air conditioning.

This decision follows work undertaken in consultation with FNAUT, aimed at defining the climatic comfort conditions adapted to the different types of buses.

Manufacturers will be called upon to make optimised proposals for refrigerated ventilation in future calls for tenders.

This air conditioning project in buses is part of a broader desire to improve comfort in buses in Île-de-France with a complete reflection on the interior design of buses.