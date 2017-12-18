Île-de-France Mobilités is investing an additional €929 million to make Ile-de-France stations accessible
This accessibility consists of installing lifts, escalators, access ramps, armchairs in waiting areas, sound beacons, tactile podotactile strips to awaken vigilance, etc.
"We are really putting the means on the table to provide a quality and accessible service to each of our passengers. These are of course people in wheelchairs, but also parents with strollers, pregnant women and the elderly. Île-de-France Mobilités is keeping its financial commitments and I am counting on the operators to continue to do everything possible to meet the deadlines set and to finalise the construction of all these stations by 2024. " explains Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region.
In addition, the assistance service for disabled passengers will now be the same in all Ile-de-France stations from 1 January 2018. It will consist of providing assistance at the station to any disabled person who wishes to access their train between 6:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays. Outside these hours, this online assistance must be booked via Vianavigo.fr or by phone on 09 70 82 41 42.
This work is financed 50% by Île-de-France Mobilités, 25% by the Île-de-France Region and 25% by the SNCF. In 2019, 172 stations in Île-de-France will be accessible.