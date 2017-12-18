Île-de-France Mobilités is investing an additional €929 million to make Ile-de-France stations accessible

In addition, the assistance service for disabled passengers will now be the same in all Ile-de-France stations from 1 January 2018. It will consist of providing assistance at the station to any disabled person who wishes to access their train between 6:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays. Outside these hours, this online assistance must be booked via Vianavigo.fr or by phone on 09 70 82 41 42.

This work is financed 50% by Île-de-France Mobilités, 25% by the Île-de-France Region and 25% by the SNCF. In 2019, 172 stations in Île-de-France will be accessible.