Île-de-France Mobilités invests in the future of passenger information alongside transport and research leaders

In June 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités launched the Smart Navigo programme, a digital roadmap for the development of innovative digital services. The aim is to facilitate the daily life of Ile-de-France residents, in particular by helping them to choose the modes of transport best suited to their needs among all the mobility available. To develop these services, Île-de-France Mobilités must guarantee access to quality passenger information in a simple way.

The two research projects IVA (Augmented Passenger Information) and M2i (Integrated Mobility in Île-de-France) are part of this ambition with the development of a reference passenger information service for rail and road at the regional level. Thanks to the use of predictive calculation tools and artificial intelligence, the aim is to provide the best possible transport solutions for a journey in real time, all modes of transport combined. These projects represent a total budget of more than €15 million, including €1.1 million financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, carried out over 4 years.