Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region and SNCF are stepping up work to make stations accessible

The facilities undertaken, which are of great importance for people with reduced mobility, benefit all passengers. They also help to facilitate travel in stations, while the number of passengers passing through them, estimated today at more than 3.2 million each day, continues to increase.

To date, about half of the programme of 209 stations has already been completed. By going from an annual financial effort of €135 million in current funding over the last two years to €190 million in current funding, Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region and SNCF intend to accelerate the deployment of accessibility solutions to facilitate the daily lives of Ile-de-France residents and simplify access to transport for all. On average, 17 stations are made accessible each year, i.e. one station every three weeks for the end of the work programme in 2024.

THE VALLÉES STATION (LINE L) IS ONE OF THE MAJOR PROJECTS RECENTLY COMPLETED.

The work, which corresponds to an investment of €13 million, has made it possible to create major infrastructure: in particular a footbridge, equipped with lifts, which connects the districts of the three municipalities of Colombes, La Garenne-Colombes and Bois Colombes, at the same time as facilitating access to trains for people with reduced mobility.

In addition to this work, new facilities will be made to facilitate the daily life of station users: a Work & Station workspace in the station as well as a secure shelter service for Véligo bicycles.

The key figures for the accessibility of the Vallées station (92):

– Investment of €13 million,

– Creation of a new footbridge and 3 lifts to connect the municipalities and access the station platforms,

– Upgrading and replacement of the asphalt surface of the platforms,

– Implementation of vigilance strips,

– New shelter on the platform on the passenger building side,

– Replacement of platform furniture,

– Upgrading of the lighting,

– Bringing signage into compliance.