Île-de-France Mobilités orders 20 new trains for line 11 of the Paris metro
The MP14 model will also be operated on lines 4 and 14, but in its automatic version. Wearing the new colours of regional transport, it will bring many advantages such as:
- the presence of screens and dynamic maps for better passenger information
- Better comfort
- More effective noise control
- 20% lower energy consumption compared to previous trains (LED lighting, electric braking, etc.)
This acquisition amounts to a cost of 187.3 million euros, with Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP sharing the financing of the project equally. It should be noted that a second order for 19 additional trains will have to be placed in order to allow the operation of the line, whose extension work to Rosny Bois-Perrier is underway.