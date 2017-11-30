Île-de-France Mobilités launches a compensation procedure for RER A and B passengers

How to get reimbursed?

Travellers with Navigo and Imagine R passes will be affected by this measure. Persons reimbursed will have to provide proof of a place of residence or professional activity located near the stations of one of the two lines, excluding stations located in Paris intramuros.

More specifically, for the RER A, passengers holding a Navigo pass (annual or monthly) active between 30 October and 1 November 2017 will be reimbursed €10. The amount will be €5 for Imagine R holders.

For the RER B, passengers who are both Navigo holders (annual or monthly) and regular users of the RER B between February and October 2017 will be reimbursed €20. Beneficiaries of an Imagine R package will be compensated €10.

All passengers affected by this measure are asked to log in from 10 January 2018 at https://mondedommagement.transilien.com/.

This is the same system as the one already put in place in July 2016 when Valérie Pécresse was able to obtain a commercial gesture for the benefit of passengers affected by heavy flooding and strikes.