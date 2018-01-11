Île-de-France Mobilités leases two new AGC trains for line P

"This is very good news for passengers on line P. I was committed to finding quick solutions for this line, which is the last non-electrified line in Île-de-France. As soon as I became President of the Region, I asked the SNCF to relaunch the project to electrify the Provins branch, which had been delayed for too long and which I hope will be put into service by the end of 2020. But there was an urgency for passengers in Seine-et-Marne, who could not wait for the end of the work to the south of the line. This is why the arrival of these 2 trains will make it possible to reduce the delays and cancellations of trains that they have often suffered for too long. ", explains Valérie Pécresse.

"Line P, the Seine-et-Marne line, carries more than 100,000 passengers every day. The quality of service offered to passengers on the line suffers from ageing equipment, with the particularity of having an electric and diesel fleet. It was becoming urgent to replace them with more recent equipment, and I would like to thank Île de France Mobilités for this good news for customers on the La Ferté Milon – Meaux – Paris axis, and our teams. This is a 1st stone of the project to transform line P that we collectively launched with the P+ project at the end of last year. A project to improve the overall service, in the short term, by adapting it to the needs of travel, passenger information, station service, etc. and by projecting ourselves now on what mobility in Seine et Marne will be like in the years to come. ", says Alain Krakovitch.