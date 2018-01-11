Île-de-France Mobilités leases two new AGC trains for line P
Since her arrival in 2016 at the head of the Region, Valérie Pécresse had set herself the objective of unblocking a situation that had been frozen for far too long. The arrival of these new trains illustrates Île-de-France Mobilités' desire to help passengers on this line following the daily difficulties they encounter there (cancellations, delays, etc.).
The arrival of new AGC trains on the Paris axis for line P
"This is very good news for passengers on line P. I was committed to finding quick solutions for this line, which is the last non-electrified line in Île-de-France. As soon as I became President of the Region, I asked the SNCF to relaunch the project to electrify the Provins branch, which had been delayed for too long and which I hope will be put into service by the end of 2020. But there was an urgency for passengers in Seine-et-Marne, who could not wait for the end of the work to the south of the line. This is why the arrival of these 2 trains will make it possible to reduce the delays and cancellations of trains that they have often suffered for too long. ", explains Valérie Pécresse.
"Line P, the Seine-et-Marne line, carries more than 100,000 passengers every day. The quality of service offered to passengers on the line suffers from ageing equipment, with the particularity of having an electric and diesel fleet. It was becoming urgent to replace them with more recent equipment, and I would like to thank Île de France Mobilités for this good news for customers on the La Ferté Milon – Meaux – Paris axis, and our teams. This is a 1st stone of the project to transform line P that we collectively launched with the P+ project at the end of last year. A project to improve the overall service, in the short term, by adapting it to the needs of travel, passenger information, station service, etc. and by projecting ourselves now on what mobility in Seine et Marne will be like in the years to come. ", says Alain Krakovitch.
The arrival of new AGC trains on the Paris axis for line P. To deal with the urgency of this line, Île-de-France Mobilités is taking action and leasing 2 trains to the Grand Est region. Train P: In the long term, with the electrification of the line, 20 new trains and 16 renovated trains will be put into circulation by 2020. Thanks to the 2 new AGC trains: + reliability, + comfort
These new AGC trains, which are no longer in production, run on diesel and electric power and will offer passengers on the axis concernedgreater comfort: adaptability to people with reduced mobility, air conditioning, video protection, passenger information system, etc. In addition to interior comfort, these AGC trains will allow abetter fluidity of the lineand greaterregularity of the trainsin order to meet the needs of passengers. The operation and maintenance of these trains are entirely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Once the electrification work has been carried out on the Paris-Provins branch, the AGC trains already present on this line will be transferred to the north in order to complete the Paris – La Ferté Milon equipment. Concerning the Paris-Provins axis, Île-de-France Mobilités will replace these AGC trains with the arrival of 20 new Ile-de-France trains, an action that is part of the huge plan to modernize the rolling stock of Île-de-France wanted by Valérie Pécresse.