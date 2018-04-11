Île-de-France Mobilités sets up a committee of experts on the issue of free public transport

This committee will be chaired by Jacques Rapoport, former president of SNCF Réseau, who will lead this reflection without bias by collecting contributions from the eight departments of the Ile-de-France region and the local authorities concerned. The designated rapporteur is Grégoire Marlot, former Chief Strategy Officer for SNCF Réseau and member of the Spinetta Commission.

This committee will also be composed of:

Gilles Carrez , LR MP for Val-de-Marne,

, LR MP for Val-de-Marne, Gilles Savary , former PS MP for Gironde,

, former PS MP for Gironde, lain Quinet , Deputy Chief Executive Officer for SNCF Réseau,

, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for SNCF Réseau, Marc Pélissier , Secretary General of the Association of Transport Users of Île-de-France (AUT-IDF),

, Secretary General of the Association of Transport Users of Île-de-France (AUT-IDF), Yves Crozet , professor at Sciences Po Lyon and the University of Lyon II and former president of the Transport Economics Laboratory (LET)

, professor at Sciences Po Lyon and the University of Lyon II and former president of the Transport Economics Laboratory (LET) Fabien Leurent , Research Director at the City Mobility Transport Laboratory, University of Paris-Est, IFSTARR-ENPC-UPEM

, Research Director at the City Mobility Transport Laboratory, University of Paris-Est, IFSTARR-ENPC-UPEM Francois Mirabel, President of the Transport Energy and Environment Observatory in conjunction with ADEME, Dean of the Faculty of Economics Director of the SCUIO-IP University of Montpellier

The conclusions of the study carried out will however have to take into account the financing needs currently essential for the modernisation of the public transport network in the Paris region. It should be remembered that public transport fare revenues collected from users represent nearly 3 billion euros per year, or about 30% of the annual operating costs of transport in Île-de-France, which are around 10 billion euros per year. Improving the quality of service for all users cannot save these 3 billion euros. In addition, the study will focus on all Ile-de-France residents in order to avoid any discrimination between users.

The report of this study is expected to be submitted to the President at the end of September 2018.