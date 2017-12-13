Île-de-France Mobilités continues to modernise stations

Secure stations: the Saint Lazare station is equipped with gantries

The Gare Saint Lazare is the second station in Europe in terms of passenger flows behind the Gare du Nord. Despite its importance and the fact that it is mainly people from the Ile-de-France region who use it, it is now the only major station in the Île de France region not to be equipped with gantries.

In September 2016, Valérie Pécresse asked SNCF to set up this equipment, which is necessary both to effectively fight against fraud, but also to prepare for the Smart Navigo revolution (post-payment, use of smartphones, etc.).

Île-de-France Mobilités is covering 100% of the cost of the installation, i.e. 14 million euros.

The installation of these gantries, which will be completed in the summer of 2019, will be carried out with the greatest possible impact on passenger traffic in the station. In addition, the installation of these gantries is also an opportunity for SNCF to reorganise the approach to the platforms to better arrange shops and services, but also to improve information (timetable displays) and signage.