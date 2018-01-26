Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP launch a massive call for tenders for the purchase of electric buses

Catherine Guillouard, Chairwoman and CEO of RATP, comments: "The massive equipment of our fleet with electric buses demonstrates our ambition to become a key player in the energy transition in the public transport sector. Our objective of having a 100% clean bus fleet by 2025 in the Île-de-France region is a real technological challenge that requires us to adapt, within very tight deadlines, our 25 bus depots. The whole company is mobilized to succeed in this challenge."



Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités, explains her objective: "My ambition is to provide the Region with 100% clean vehicles by 2025 for the dense area (Paris, cities in the inner suburbs and large regional agglomerations). It is a public health issue and a major industrial issue in line with our desire to make the Île-de-France region an attractive and ecological metropolis. This is why Île-de-France Mobilités is launching the largest call for tenders for electric buses in Europe with RATP. For the outer suburbs, Île-de-France Mobilités is currently working on launching a call for tenders for around 450 buses over 3 years to support the improvements to the lines put in place since 2016 and to continue equipping other Île-de-France operators with clean buses (Transdev, Keolis, Car Lacroix, etc.)."