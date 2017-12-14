Mobility Plans: Île-de-France Mobilités & the Region help companies optimise their journeys
This obligation to implement a Mobility Plan is carried out within the framework of the Law on Energy Transition for Green Growth of 17 August 2015, which concerns 7,000 companies in the Île-de-France region. The aim is to promote the cleanest transport among employees and to develop the principle of eco-mobility in the company, by thinking, for example, about teleworking or carpooling systems. In all, nearly 70% of the region's employees will be affected by a company or administration mobility plan (PDM) in 2019.
"These mobility plans are a real opportunity for our companies in the Ile-de-France region to increase productivity by making the travel of its employees, suppliers and customers more efficient. In concrete terms, it is a question of both rationalising their costs and reducing commuting accidents while limiting the environmental impact of transport. Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region are working alongside professionals to meet this new regulatory obligation, as we are helping them get started thanks to the advice of mobility experts, online tools and regional subsidies," explains Stéphane Beaudet, Vice-President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region in charge of Transport.
Co-organised by the Region and Île-de-France Mobilités as part of the Pro'Mobilité approach, the Business & Mobility Forum of 4 December 2017 aimed to propose existing aid in order to prepare companies for this new obligation. Pro'Mobilité is a network of actors with various skills that has been promoting the development of mobility plans by companies and administrations since 2008.
For more information, see www.promobilite.fr/.
Logo Pro'Mobilité
During this fair, mobility advisors have:
- Raise awareness and encourage the development of mobility plans
- Informed about existing aid
- Promotes the network of mobility advisors
- Demonstrated the positive aspects of mobility plans
Sharing of testimonies and feedback, discussions on the support tools available to companies, exchanges with Pro'Mobilité's partners... Companies are genuinely supported in their approach in order to set up their
own Mobility Plan.