Mobility Plans: Île-de-France Mobilités & the Region help companies optimise their journeys

This obligation to implement a Mobility Plan is carried out within the framework of the Law on Energy Transition for Green Growth of 17 August 2015, which concerns 7,000 companies in the Île-de-France region. The aim is to promote the cleanest transport among employees and to develop the principle of eco-mobility in the company, by thinking, for example, about teleworking or carpooling systems. In all, nearly 70% of the region's employees will be affected by a company or administration mobility plan (PDM) in 2019.

"These mobility plans are a real opportunity for our companies in the Ile-de-France region to increase productivity by making the travel of its employees, suppliers and customers more efficient. In concrete terms, it is a question of both rationalising their costs and reducing commuting accidents while limiting the environmental impact of transport. Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region are working alongside professionals to meet this new regulatory obligation, as we are helping them get started thanks to the advice of mobility experts, online tools and regional subsidies," explains Stéphane Beaudet, Vice-President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region in charge of Transport.