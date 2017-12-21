Île-de-France Mobilités reinforces 90 additional bus lines

"As part of the "Revolution in Transport", we have worked for a long time with local elected officials, transport operators and passengers to ensure that there is a better bus offer in Île-de-France," explains Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités. "They have to come more often, for longer, especially at night and at weekends, and take into account the changes in each territory, the new neighbourhoods, the employment areas. It can also be an immediate response for travellers from the outer suburbs who do not have access to any means of transport. That's why we modify certain lines, that we create new ones. In two years, we have already improved 250 bus lines, with a particular focus on the Noctilien night bus network, which is increasing in power and replacing the rail network when it is closed. »

Nearly 250 lines have been modified in 2 years to improve the journeys of Ile-de-France residents, increasing the annual budget dedicated to the bus network by more than 100 million euros since 2016.