Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to improving air quality

Cleaner vehicles

Ambitious goals:

100% clean vehicles in the dense area by 2025

100% clean buses by 2030 for the entire region

To achieve these objectives, Île-de-France Mobilités is pursuing, in collaboration with all transport operators, the deployment of electric and biogas buses , thus making the Île-de-France Region a world reference in very low-carbon public road transport.

More than 2000 clean buses are expected to be ordered by 2020

At the same time, work is being carried out on the adaptation of bus depots to clean energy, making it possible, for example, to accommodate electric or bio-NGV vehicles.

Île-de-France Mobilités is also continuing to experiment with new technologies such as synthetic fuels (GTL and HVO) or the hydrogen sector.