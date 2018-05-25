Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Gares & Connexions inaugurate a new Véligo Gare de l'Est area

The Véligo Gare de l'Est area: a secure bike locker on the station forecourt

Ideally located on the forecourt of the station, the new Véligo space is easy to find. It is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It contains 69 secure spaces which are complemented by about forty free-access hoops. This new bike locker is equipped with VeloUp hooking systems, double-level racks and can accommodate classic bikes but also electrically assisted bikes and tandems. Well lit and equipped with video surveillance, the Véligo areas guarantee the safety of passengers and their bikes.

The objective of Île-de-France Mobilités is to encourage the use of bicycles by passengers who regularly go to the station for their business or personal trips. Thus, as with all Véligo lockers, to benefit from one of the secure spaces, bicycle and train users must be holders of the Navigo card loaded with a valid transport ticket, thanks to which they will be able to open the premises. They must also take out an additional annual subscription on their navigo pass (for Véligo Gare de l'Est, the subscription is €20 per year).

The cost of the project is €190,000 excluding tax, 75% of which is financed by Ile-de-France Mobilités and 25% by SNCF.

The opening of the Véligo at Paris Est station marks a new stage in the deployment of this service in the major Parisian stations, after Rosa Parks (RER E) and Paris-Montparnasse in 2016. The Paris-Saint-Lazare station will be next, with the first 40 spaces to be put into service in 2019. 100 places are planned in the long term. An acceleration of the programme is also planned for Gare de Lyon, Gard du Nord and Gare d'Austerlitz. In addition, discussions are underway between Île-de-France Mobilités and the City of Paris to develop the Véligo programme in the major stations at the gateway to Paris, such as Nation, Porte de Clichy, Porte Dauphine and Porte Maillot.

The new Véligo space joins the 98 spaces in Île de France

Véligo now offers bicycle parking spaces as close as possible to stations throughout the Region with more than 6,000 spaces already created in 98 stations and stations. Île-de-France mobilités is continuing the development of Véligo, for example, 4 new spaces are planned in 2018 in RER C stations (Savigny-sur-Orge, Epinay-sur-Orge, Saint Michel-sur-Orge and Marolles-en-Hurepoix) and in February 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités approved the financing of 450 new spaces in 17 new sandhouses for a total amount of 1.17 million euros (70% IDFM, 30% SNCF).

Véligo, an emblematic service of the new stations in Île-de-France

Stations are places in the heart of the city that should facilitate the daily life of customers, travellers and local residents. The intermodality policy carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités with SNCF Gares & Connexions aims to maximize the level of service offered to all forms of mobility, to broaden the modal choice offered to passengers and thus support the evolution of their lifestyles.

The deployment of Véligo lockers, the implementation of 170 connected spaces in stations, the creation of more than 10,000 park-and-ride spaces, the multiplication of luggage lockers, the implementation of the 268 stations in accessibility by 2024 (installation of lifts, footbridges, etc.) but also an offer of shops in stations, restaurants, work and relaxation areas, expand the range of services offered to travelers for a better traveler experience.