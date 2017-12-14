Île-de-France Mobilités approves the route of the extension of Tram 3 to Porte Dauphine
While the commissioning of the part of the T3 line between Porte de la Chapelle and Porte d'Asnières is scheduled for the end of 2018, it is indeed the last section between Porte d'Asnières and Porte Dauphine that continues its development with the validation by Île-de-France Mobilités of its route.
After consultation with residents in 2016 and technical work carried out with the district town halls, the route of the T3 extension is to cross the 17th and 16th arrondissements of Paris, as well as the municipalities of Levallois-Perret and Neuilly-sur-Seine. A public inquiry to be carried out in 2018 will present this project to extend a budget of 165 million euros.
With this extension, the T3 line gains 7 more stations and 3.2 km more, for a travel time of 12 minutes. It will correspond with lines 1, 2 and 3 of the Metro and lines C and E of the RER. 8 new trains, fully financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, will be expected to provide service on this part of the line and transport around 59,000 passengers per day during the week.
Route of the extension of the Tram 3 line. Porte d'Asnières to Porte Dauphine