Île-de-France Mobilités approves the route of the extension of Tram 3 to Porte Dauphine

With this extension, the T3 line gains 7 more stations and 3.2 km more, for a travel time of 12 minutes. It will correspond with lines 1, 2 and 3 of the Metro and lines C and E of the RER. 8 new trains, fully financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, will be expected to provide service on this part of the line and transport around 59,000 passengers per day during the week.