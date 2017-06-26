Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to choose the pattern of your transport fabrics
4 Pattern Choices
The consultation takes place from 26 June to 5 July 2017 on the http://www.designdevostransports.fr/ website
Voters will have the choice between 4 different reasons:
Traveller motif: the silhouette of the traveller, an emblem of Île-de-France transport for several years, is used as a regular staggered grid pattern
Territory motif: Coloured lines, similar to the lines of the transport network, are superimposed on a symbolic vision of the Île-de-France territory
Vertical Pattern: Two monochrome colors are arranged vertically in an asymmetrical way. A fleece pattern is applied to the entire fabric
The chosen pattern can then be declined in different colors.
The choice of harmonization
The creation and application of a single fabric on all rolling stock in the Île-de-France region will make it possible to harmonise regional identity, improve and standardise the quality of the fabric while integrating an economic efficiency approach. This will help to rationalise and lower maintenance costs.
"While the transport revolution in Île-de-France that I initiated a year ago obviously involves major investments in rolling stock to improve transport conditions, it also involves improving comfort, in particular with the choice of the interior design of rolling stock in the Île-de-France region," said Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de- Region.
I want to listen to passengers and take into account their opinions on the choice of fabric that will cover all future rolling stock in the Ile-de-France region. This consultation via the Internet has been launched so that Ile-de-France residents can, in a simple and quick way, give their opinions on their transport of tomorrow."