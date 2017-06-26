Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to choose the pattern of your transport fabrics

4 Pattern Choices

The consultation takes place from 26 June to 5 July 2017 on the http://www.designdevostransports.fr/ website

Voters will have the choice between 4 different reasons:

Traveller motif: the silhouette of the traveller, an emblem of Île-de-France transport for several years, is used as a regular staggered grid pattern

Territory motif: Coloured lines, similar to the lines of the transport network, are superimposed on a symbolic vision of the Île-de-France territory

Vertical Pattern: Two monochrome colors are arranged vertically in an asymmetrical way. A fleece pattern is applied to the entire fabric

The chosen pattern can then be declined in different colors.