Île-de-France Mobilités transports you to the Download Festival in Brétigny

The Download Festival is a rock festival created in 2003 at Donington Park, in Castle Donington, England. His evolution has led him to other sites, such as Glasgow, in 2004, or Paris, in 2016.

The 2018 edition will be held again in France and will take place on the weekend of 15 to 18 June 2018 at the 217 air base in Brétigny sur Orge.

In this context, additional trains have been set up to ensure the transport of festival-goers on the way back. Also, trains will depart from Brétigny, towards Paris (Paris Austerlitz terminus).

Here is the list and timetables of the trains set up for the occasion.