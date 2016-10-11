Inauguration of the 91-06 Express line on the Plateau de Saclay

An essential link in the Paris-Saclay scientific campus project

Line 91-06 is linked to the many lines crossing the territory: RER B and C, Massy-TGV, Orly airport, future Grand Paris Express automatic metro, Transilien, Massy-Évry tram-train, etc. It will make it possible to support the development of the Plateau de Saclay, and in particular the gradual constitution of the economic and scientific hub with the upcoming arrival of new higher education institutions, new companies and laboratories, new students and residents. This new section makes it possible to serve an area covering 10,000 inhabitants, 15,000 jobs and 14,000 students every 4 minutes during rush hour.

The project was carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) and financed by the Île-de-France Region, the State and the Essonne department. The rolling stock and operating costs of the line are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF).