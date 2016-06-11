Inauguration of the underground section of Tram 6

Tram line 6 currently serves 21 stations, 9 municipalities and connects Paris, the La Défense district, Versailles, Rambouillet or Chartres via connections with the existing transport network (metro line 13 at Châtillon – Montrouge, train-RER C and Transilien lines L and N) to Viroflay – Rive Droite and Viroflay – Rive Gauche.

In all the municipalities crossed, the bus network has been restructured, to ensure easier connections with the tramway and to promote intermodality.

The tram runs all year round from 5:30 am to 0:30 am and until 1:30 am on weekends and the eve of public holidays. Travelling at an average speed of 19 km/h, it passes through the station every 4 minutes during rush hour and every 7 minutes during off-peak hours, then every 15 minutes after 10:30 p.m. on weekdays. This frequency is between 7 and 10 minutes on weekends and public holidays.