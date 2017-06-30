A new tram line in Île-de-France

Greater Paris becomes a reality

The first line of the Grand Paris, the Tram 11 Express connects two areas of the Ile-de-France suburbs, without passing through Paris. It is a response to the needs of the inhabitants of the north of the Ile-de-France region: it will simplify their daily lives and give a new impetus to areas that were previously underserved. Around the 7 stations, new hubs are being developed and will be connected to each other. This orbiting of the business parks is a guarantee of attractiveness for the entire territory.



These 11 km of line in the north of Île-de-France were eagerly awaited by local residents, schoolchildren and businesses in the territories. This weekend, Île-de-France Mobilités is giving free access to residents and curious people to travel on the line for these two days of discovery.



No need to systematically go through Paris to get from Epinay-sur-Seine to Le Bourget. The Tram 11 Express allows you to travel quickly from suburb to suburb.



On Friday 30 June, on the eve of its commercial commissioning, Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region, departed from Epinay-sur-Seine for a short journey of discovery aboard the Tram 11 Express in the presence of local elected officials, funders and SNCF representatives.