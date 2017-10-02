Inauguration of the new bus depot in Vélizy and launch of electric buses on line 23

A new bus depot for Vélizy-Villacoublay

Located in Vélizy-Villacoublay, the new bus depot allows:

- to accommodate a larger bus fleet

- to carry out maintenance operations on diesel vehicles (existing) or new generations (hybrids and then electric)

- facilitate the circulation of buses during online launches thanks to the more central positioning of the depot.



To date, the depot welcomes vehicles from the 12 commercial lines of the Vélizy bus network as well as those from the Express 60 line (Massy-Vélizy), for a total of 80 vehicles. This project is part of Île-de-France Mobilités' overall strategy to control deposits. The land acquisition and construction of the bus depot were 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Experimentation of an electric bus on line 23 as part of the Grand Paris des Buses

Starting in September 2017 and over a period of one year, Île-de-France Mobilités and Keolis will test the "full autonomy" technology of Alstom's Aptis electric bus for line 23 of the Versailles-Vélizy network. The experiment is part of the Grand Paris Bus programme.