Investment: €4 billion for a more efficient RER C

Like 540,000 other passengers, you may use it every day to go to work or see your loved ones: the RER C line is one of the largest and longest (176 km) of the public transport network in the Paris region.

For several months, passengers have been impacted by a drop in performance on the line. Trains run with less than 90% punctuality, a number below the expectations set by the contract between Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Réseau, in charge of operating the line.

An investment plan to improve travel conditions on the RER C line

By 2035, €4 billion will be invested by Île-de-France Mobilités in an investment plan, also known as a master plan.

What is a master plan?

A complete guide, designed in consultation with all the actors concerned to collectively define short-, medium- and long-term work objectives and their financing.

His goal?