Paris 2024 Games: what legacy for transport in Île-de-France?

Olympic and Paralympic Games 100% served by public transport? This is the crazy bet that Île-de-France Mobilités and its operators responded to this summer. A historic challenge, taken up thanks to a work of modernization and coordination of the network, as colossal as it is meticulous, anticipated over many years.

Beyond the numbers and the 4 million passengers transported every day throughout the region, the Paris 2024 Games have accelerated the revolution in Ile-de-France transport, leaving behind a lasting legacy for the millions of daily passengers.