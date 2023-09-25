Paris 2024: meeting with the Île-de-France Mobilités team of athletes
There are five of them. Three women, two men, all from the Ile-de-France region, all users of public transport.
Sébastien Vigier, Nantenin Keïta, Laurent Cadot, Anne-Cécile Ciofani and Axelle Étienne practice sports related to mobility and collective spirit at the highest level: track cycling, BMX race, para-athletics, para-rowing and rugby 7s.
Olympic or Paralympic athletes, they have in common the spirit of sharing, surpassing oneself and a passion for sport rooted in the Ile-de-France region.
Why an Île-de-France Mobilités team of athletes for Paris 2024?
For Île-de-France Mobilités, having "its" team means supporting athletes throughout their preparation, supporting the sports movement and mobilising the 100,000 people who keep transport running in Île-de-France.
It's also a way to connect with the sporting values of these athletes, their sense of teamwork, their ability to mobilize around a project. Finally, this Île-de-France Mobilités team embodies the values that all public transport agents bring into play in their profession, day after day.
Meet the athletes of the Île-de-France Mobilités team
Sébastien Vigier, 26 years old
3 questions for Sébastien Vigier
What sport do you practice?
Track cycling and sprinting.
What is your track record?
I am 3 times France Champion and 2 times European Speed Champion, and team sprint bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.
You are from the Ile-de-France region, where do you train in Île-de-France?
I am part of US Créteil in the Val-de-Marne (94). And, I am in DUT electrical engineering and industrial computer science next to my sports career!
Nantenin Keïta, 39 years old
3 questions to Nantenin Keïta
What sport do you practice?
Para athletics.
What is your track record?
I am a bronze medallist at the London Games in 2012 and Paralympic champion in the 400m at the Rio Games in 2016. In addition to my sports career, I am an ambassador for people with albinism and work within the human resources teams of Malakoff Médéric with the aim of promoting the integration of people with disabilities and their career development.
You are from theIle-de-France region, where do you train in Île-de-France?
I train at the Avia Club, on the banks of Issy-les-Moulineaux in the Hauts-de-Seine (92).
Laurent Cadot, 40 years old
3 questions to Laurent Cadot
What sport do you practice?
Rowing.
What is your track record?
I participated twice in the Olympic Games in able-bodied before competing in the para competition after a nosocomial infection. In 2022, I was elected European Vice-Champion in para-rowing and World Champion in 2X PR3.
You are from the Ile-de-France region, where do you train in Île-de-France?
I train at the Boulogne Billancourt nautical club in the Hauts-de-Seine (92).
Anne-Cécile Ciofani, 30 years old
3 questions to Anne-Cécile Ciofani
What sport do you practice?
Rugby 7s.
What is your track record?
I won the silver medal at the Tokyo Games in 2020 as well as the ticket of best player of the competition. In 2021, I was also voted the Best Women's Rugby 7s Player ticket in World Rugby.
You are from the Ile-de-France region, where do you train in Île-de-France?
I play for Stade Français, in Paris.
Axelle Étienne, 25 years old
3 questions to Axelle Étienne
What sport do you practice?
Le BMX - Race.
What is your track record?
I am a three-time France champion, I won the bronze medal at the World Championships in 2019 and 7th place at the Tokyo Games in 2020.
You are from the Ile-de-France region, where do you train in Île-de-France?
I train in the Yvelines (78) at the Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.