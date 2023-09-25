Paris 2024: meeting with the Île-de-France Mobilités team of athletes

3 questions to Nantenin Keïta

What sport do you practice?

Para athletics.

What is your track record?

I am a bronze medallist at the London Games in 2012 and Paralympic champion in the 400m at the Rio Games in 2016. In addition to my sports career, I am an ambassador for people with albinism and work within the human resources teams of Malakoff Médéric with the aim of promoting the integration of people with disabilities and their career development.

You are from theIle-de-France region, where do you train in Île-de-France?

I train at the Avia Club, on the banks of Issy-les-Moulineaux in the Hauts-de-Seine (92).