Metro: future lines 16 and 17 will be operated by Keolis

On 30 May 2023, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités has just awarded a public service contract for the operation of a metro line for the first time.

And it is the company Keolis, which already operates several hundred bus lines in the outer suburbs and the T9 and T13 trams (with Transkeo) on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, which has just been appointed to operate the future metro lines 16 and 17 and the Saint-Denis Pleyel station.

The contract, worth approximately €300 million, will start in July 2023 for a period of seven to ten years maximum. It concerns: