The evolution of tariffs submitted to the STIF Council of June 2017

What would this €2.20 be used for?

For an average increase of 2.5%, this increase would also make it possible to reach in 2018 the objective of launching 100% of orders to renew or renovate more than 700 trains by 2021. New or renovated rolling stock, more environmentally friendly, equipped with 100% video protection.



In addition to these orders, the budget reached would make it possible to continue to improve the bus network. Since 2016, 120 million euros have been invested each year to improve and create bus lines and renew equipment to offer users cleaner and more environmentally friendly vehicles, but also more frequent and better equipped. The range of services offered to passengers will also be strengthened in terms of ticketing, information, security and services in stations (150 connected spaces in stations, 10,000 Park & Ride spaces, making stations accessible, etc.) In 2017 alone, 700 new agents were dedicated to security in stations, and 200 in buses in the outer suburbs.



These actions are part of the transport revolution wanted by Valérie Pécresse, president of the STIF and the Île-de-France Region.