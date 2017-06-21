The evolution of tariffs submitted to the STIF Council of June 2017
A moderate increase of 2.5% on average on all transport tickets will be proposed, lower than the average increase of the previous term of office, which was 2.85% between 2010-2015. The budget debates have shown the need for a recurrent increase in financing needs of around 3% per year.
This increase in 2017 will be more moderate than the 3% forecast because it includes a social concern:
- Freeze on the price of a single metro ticket (the main ticket used by those with the lowest incomes) and just 40 cents on the booklet (from €14.5 to €14.9)
- Freeze on the price of long-distance Origin Destination tickets above €7 (as for Paris-Melun, Paris-Rambouillet or Bondy-Roissy CDG)
In addition, at the request of user associations, it will be proposed to create a Navigo day pass for occasional trips from suburb to suburb on 1 January 2018 (2 zones for €7.50 and 3 zones for €10).
The monthly Navigo pass would see a moderate increase of €2.2 (from €73 to €75.2), this fare still remaining the best price for the best offer in the world. In ticket comparison, a monthly all-zone pass costs €379 in London (€94 to use only buses and trams), €100.5 in Berlin and €89.5 in Madrid
What would this €2.20 be used for?
For an average increase of 2.5%, this increase would also make it possible to reach in 2018 the objective of launching 100% of orders to renew or renovate more than 700 trains by 2021. New or renovated rolling stock, more environmentally friendly, equipped with 100% video protection.
In addition to these orders, the budget reached would make it possible to continue to improve the bus network. Since 2016, 120 million euros have been invested each year to improve and create bus lines and renew equipment to offer users cleaner and more environmentally friendly vehicles, but also more frequent and better equipped. The range of services offered to passengers will also be strengthened in terms of ticketing, information, security and services in stations (150 connected spaces in stations, 10,000 Park & Ride spaces, making stations accessible, etc.) In 2017 alone, 700 new agents were dedicated to security in stations, and 200 in buses in the outer suburbs.
These actions are part of the transport revolution wanted by Valérie Pécresse, president of the STIF and the Île-de-France Region.