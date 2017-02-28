The 200th train of the Francilien arrives on the Île-de-France network

....More punctuality

The arrival of the Ile-de-France rider on a line quickly translates into a leap in performance. Indeed, the Ile-de-France driver has better acceleration, braking and reliability performance. It has anti-jamming equipment that is particularly useful in autumn to adapt to the consequences of "dead leaves". The raising of the platforms, combined with the increase in the width of the doors of the Ile-de-France residents, make it easier for customers to get on and off, thus eliminating factors of potential delays at the station.

… More comfort

The Francilien provides real travel comfort: wide seats, underfloor heating and efficient air conditioning in summer, Zen lighting, large windows that let in natural light. The Francilien offers pleasant layouts with wide corridors and offers up to 944 seats. These so-called "Boa" trains are designed to be crossed without hindrance from one end to the other, to find a seat at a glance, and or to receive useful information to continue the journey. The Francilien trains carry out automatic passenger counting, which provides a more detailed view of customer movements.

Compliant with the new standards, it is quieter both outside and inside. Ecology point: the trains have been designed to optimise their energy consumption and are made of 90% recyclable materials.

… More security

The completely open configuration of the Ile-de-France resident allows everyone to see what is happening around them, ensures that they are seen and generates a strong sense of security. The Boa configuration also simplifies the work of railway police teams and mediators. The trains are equipped with on-board video protection cameras with on-board recording.

… More information on board

Equipped with large on-board information screens, it broadcasts information in real time. The train service is displayed on the various information screens. In a disrupted situation, the operational centre will soon be able to broadcast short-term information directly on the screens. The driver is also able to trigger pre-recorded announcements or speak if necessary.