The 200th train of the Francilien arrives on the Île-de-France network
For Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF): "Users of the Saint-Lazare network have realised that new trains mean more punctuality, more reliability, more comfort and more safety. It is for this reason that in January 2016 I launched the Revolution in transport, considerably accelerating the modernisation of trains throughout the Île-de-France region. By 2021, 708 trains will be new or renovated with an unprecedented investment by Île-de-France Mobilités to the tune of €9.5 billion. »
Alain Krakovitch, Managing Director of SNCF Transilien, is proud to welcome this 200th Ile-de-France train to the Saint-Lazare network, because "it contributes directly to improving the punctuality of the lines, one of the first expectations of our customers. A homogeneous and reliable fleet of trains is an assurance of simplified maintenance and therefore of trains in circulation and not in the garage! Today, 500,000 people have access to this train, which is well established in the Ile-de-France landscape, and its deployment will continue until 2020. »
The Ile-de-France region is now 100% equipped on the H and K lines. Lines P (on the Paris-Est – Meaux axis), E, L (on the Paris Saint-Lazare – Cergy-le-Haut (L3) axis) and J (on the Paris Saint-Lazare – Ermont / Pontoise (J4) axes) are partly equipped with this type of trains. Other deliveries from Ile-de-France residents are expected, since at the end of 2017, 19 trains will be deployed on line L. Finally, between 2018 and mid-2020, 52 additional trains will be delivered for lines L and J.
The Ile-de-France resident keeps his promises for the regularity of the trains. The modernisation of the Île-de-France rail fleet with the arrival of the Francilien has generally increased the level of user satisfaction with the quality of service.
In addition, the deployment of the Francilien has made it possible to significantly increase the regularity of lines H, J (J4) and K. Line H gained 3 points in punctuality between 2012 and 2016, when the new trains were deployed on the line. Line J (J4 – Paris Ermont-Eaubonne branch) has also improved its level of punctuality with a gain of 6 points between 2014 and 2016. The results are also notable on line K since the start of the deployment of the trains in September 2016 with a 7-point increase in the punctuality rate.
....More punctuality
The arrival of the Ile-de-France rider on a line quickly translates into a leap in performance. Indeed, the Ile-de-France driver has better acceleration, braking and reliability performance. It has anti-jamming equipment that is particularly useful in autumn to adapt to the consequences of "dead leaves". The raising of the platforms, combined with the increase in the width of the doors of the Ile-de-France residents, make it easier for customers to get on and off, thus eliminating factors of potential delays at the station.
… More comfort
The Francilien provides real travel comfort: wide seats, underfloor heating and efficient air conditioning in summer, Zen lighting, large windows that let in natural light. The Francilien offers pleasant layouts with wide corridors and offers up to 944 seats. These so-called "Boa" trains are designed to be crossed without hindrance from one end to the other, to find a seat at a glance, and or to receive useful information to continue the journey. The Francilien trains carry out automatic passenger counting, which provides a more detailed view of customer movements.
Compliant with the new standards, it is quieter both outside and inside. Ecology point: the trains have been designed to optimise their energy consumption and are made of 90% recyclable materials.
… More security
The completely open configuration of the Ile-de-France resident allows everyone to see what is happening around them, ensures that they are seen and generates a strong sense of security. The Boa configuration also simplifies the work of railway police teams and mediators. The trains are equipped with on-board video protection cameras with on-board recording.
… More information on board
Equipped with large on-board information screens, it broadcasts information in real time. The train service is displayed on the various information screens. In a disrupted situation, the operational centre will soon be able to broadcast short-term information directly on the screens. The driver is also able to trigger pre-recorded announcements or speak if necessary.