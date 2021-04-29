The 300th train of the Francilien has arrived!
If you travel on lines E, J, L, H, K and P, you know the Ile-de-France region. It is this train that transports you, with its round shapes, its cheerful colors and its comfortable layout with fluid circulation. Since December 2009, the Z50000, as it is technically called, has gradually replaced the old "little greys" until it has become part of our daily railway landscape.
The Ile-de-France region means more punctuality, more safety and improved comfort.
Indeed, the Ile-de-France driver has better acceleration, braking and reliability performance. Equipped with large screens, it offers crucial real-time information in a disrupted situation.
With its wide doors, underfloor heating, 944 seats, large windows, Zen lights and wide corridors, this "boa" train can be crossed without hindrance from one end to the other. An open configuration that accentuates a feeling of security reinforced by the presence of video protection on board.
With the arrival of this 300th train, Ile-de-France trains now represent 1/4 of the railway fleet in the region. Beyond the interior comfort of this equipment, the advantage of an identical number of equipment is easier operation and maintenance and improved reliability.
So, are you ready to board the 300th Francilien train with us?