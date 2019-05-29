Navigo and the ticketing modernization program

The Ticketing Modernization Program in Île-de-France began in 2015, under the impetus of Île-de-France Mobilités and is conducted with the participation of carriers and Comutitres. This programme consists of devising new ticketing service offers and new fare principles, more flexible and better adapted to users' new consumer trends (online purchases, use of smartphones, etc.) and in connection with the renewal of ticketing equipment in stations and stations in the Île-de-France region (new gates and validators, etc.).

In 2019, this program took shape with the creation of the Navigo Easy and the Navigo Liberté+ service. These two new features have been designed to meet the specific needs of so-called "occasional" passengers and to gradually replace metro tickets.