Navigo and the ticketing modernization program
The Ticketing Modernization Program in Île-de-France began in 2015, under the impetus of Île-de-France Mobilités and is conducted with the participation of carriers and Comutitres. This programme consists of devising new ticketing service offers and new fare principles, more flexible and better adapted to users' new consumer trends (online purchases, use of smartphones, etc.) and in connection with the renewal of ticketing equipment in stations and stations in the Île-de-France region (new gates and validators, etc.).
In 2019, this program took shape with the creation of the Navigo Easy and the Navigo Liberté+ service. These two new features have been designed to meet the specific needs of so-called "occasional" passengers and to gradually replace metro tickets.
2019 will also be the year of the launch of the Île-de-France Mobilités application which, in addition to presenting traditional information on route calculations and traffic conditions in real time, will allow you to buy and validate your transport tickets directly on your phone, via NFC (Near Field Communication) technology or to recharge your Navigo pass.
These innovations reflect Île-de-France Mobilités' desire to facilitate public transport and mobility for all Ile-de-France residents.
Navigo Liberté + : a flat rate for easy travel*:
- No more waiting at the ticket office and at the ticket machines to buy tickets or top up
- Only the trips actually made are invoiced and debited the following month
- Connections are free between bus and metro
* Scope at launch: Paris (metro, bus, RER, tramway) and airport buses
Navigo Easy: a contactless pass to load all your tickets:
- Your ticket books, airport tickets, etc. on the same medium
- A rechargeable pass accessible to all, without conditions and without commitment
- No more problems with ticket demagnetization