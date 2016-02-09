Rosa Parks station in numbers
More than 400 daily trains
Train at Rosa Parks Station
All trains on line E stop at Rosa Parks. That's more than 400 trains a day, on weekdays, and 350 on weekends. Amplitude, frequency and frequency have been calculated to offer passengers an efficient service that meets expectations
of all Ile-de-France residents. From 5:22 a.m., when the 1st train arrives, to 1:05 a.m., when the last train passes, the station will receive a number of trains, adapted to needs: 10 trains per hour during off-peak hours and 16 during rush hour. This is enough to cope with the influx of some 13,000 passengers at peak times.
Shorter transport time
7 minutes to get to Haussmann Saint-Lazare station, instead of half an hour previously. The inhabitants and employees of the Pont de Flandre, Michelet and Rosa Parks/Macdonald districts will immediately feel better connected to the centre of Paris and through connections to the whole of Île-de-France.
Better connections
On the occasion of the opening of Rosa Parks, additional trains are running along the entire route of the RER line E:
- a new departure from Tournan, every day at 8:38 am, for an arrival in Haussmann Saint-Lazare at 9:32 am;
- in the opposite direction, a new train was created from Haussmann Saint-Lazare, at 7:28 p.m., for an arrival at 8:20 p.m. in Tournan;
- on the Haussmann Saint-Lazare / Chelles Gournay link, the other branch of the RER E: 3 additional trains will leave Paris every evening, at 5:32 p.m., 7:02 p.m. and 7:32 p.m. to arrive in Chelles Gournay 32 minutes later.
Evenings and weekends
On weekends, in order to improve passenger comfort on the Haussmann Saint-Lazare / Chelles Gournay axis, Saturday trains (12 noon to 9 p.m.) and Sunday trains from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. will be double trains. In addition, the evening rush hour is extended by a quarter of an hour.
A Véligo area
A space with 64 spaces to store your bike near the station opposite the T3 tram line.
85,000 passengers expected per day in the long term, with the extension of the RER E to the west