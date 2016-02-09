Rosa Parks station in numbers

All trains on line E stop at Rosa Parks. That's more than 400 trains a day, on weekdays, and 350 on weekends. Amplitude, frequency and frequency have been calculated to offer passengers an efficient service that meets expectations

of all Ile-de-France residents. From 5:22 a.m., when the 1st train arrives, to 1:05 a.m., when the last train passes, the station will receive a number of trains, adapted to needs: 10 trains per hour during off-peak hours and 16 during rush hour. This is enough to cope with the influx of some 13,000 passengers at peak times.