The implementation trajectory of the new ticketing services

Post-payment

Firstly, post-payment will be introduced at the beginning of 2019. This pricing system will allow a customer to pay a posteriori the amount corresponding to his trips, on the model of the electronic motorway toll collection. The first stage of post-payment will be limited to journeys with so-called "flat" fares (bus, tram, metro). Post-payment will be deployed in a second stage to all networks in the Île-de-France region.

Smartphone ticketing

The mobile channel and the introduction of the telephone in the ticketing sector, a major step in the digitisation of ticketing media, should offer its first services in 2018.

Several orientations are envisaged. The mobile channel could rely on two types of services for smartphone users with the NFC function:

Aimed more particularly at Ile-de-France residents, a purchase, loading and dematerialization application integrated into Vianavigo and offering a wide range of services to Ile-de-France users, including post-payment

Aimed at a wider audience, a very simple application, oriented towards "t+" and single tickets, reduced to the essentials

A new contactless card

In addition, a new contactless card with a low production cost will make it possible to offer the convenience of contactless to users who do not subscribe and do not have an NFC phone.

As a target, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) will deploy new ticketing services and pricing principles from 2021 onwards offering more flexibility and performance for users:

Digitisation of services: generalisation of remote ticketing (contactless cards and tickets, NFC phones) allowing the disappearance of the magnetic ticket, simplification of the passage through validators, purchase of tickets and recharging of the card with one's smartphone;

New pricing methods in addition to the packages: usage-based pricing in two modes, post-payment and Transport wallet (pre-payment);

Creation of specific offers according to categories of users, profiles, periods;

Work on vending machines, validators and the information system

In addition to this work on the design of new services, work is underway on the ticketing infrastructure (vending machine, validator, information systems, etc.) to ensure the compatibility of all hardware and software with future services. This work is supervised by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), which is working to optimise ticketing costs and to enable the arrival of new players in the transport ecosystem in the Ile de France region, as part of the opening up to competition.