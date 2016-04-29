Launch of the dry run of tram 6 underground

This dry run makes it possible to test operating procedures, in normal mode and in degraded conditions, and to check one last time the journey times as well as the proper functioning of all the systems (passenger information, power supply, signalling, etc.).

Connecting the Robert Wagner and Viroflay-Rive Droite stations, the underground section is 2km long, including 1.6km in tunnel, and includes two new stations: Viroflay-Rive Gauche and Viroflay-Rive Droite.