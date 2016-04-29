Launch of the dry run of tram 6 underground
This dry run makes it possible to test operating procedures, in normal mode and in degraded conditions, and to check one last time the journey times as well as the proper functioning of all the systems (passenger information, power supply, signalling, etc.).
Connecting the Robert Wagner and Viroflay-Rive Droite stations, the underground section is 2km long, including 1.6km in tunnel, and includes two new stations: Viroflay-Rive Gauche and Viroflay-Rive Droite.
Tram 6 line with an underground section between Viroflay Rive Droite and Châtillon Montrouge
The line runs for 14 kilometres, 1.6 of which are underground. It serves 21 stations spread over 5 municipalities and connects 9 municipalities.