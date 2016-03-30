Launch of the first 100% electric bus on line 341 (Charles de Gaulle – Étoile / Porte de Clignancourt)

The integration of this first 100% electric bus into the RATP fleet marks a decisive step towards the energy transition of buses in Île-de-France decided by Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport authority in Île-de-France, and translated into the Bus Plan 2025 set up by RATP. The company's objective: to have, by 2025, a 100% green bus fleet (4500 vehicles) made up of 80% electric buses and 20% biogas.

This first 100% electric line will allow RATP and Île-de-France Mobilités to collect as much information as possible, whether in terms of operation (surveys will be carried out among drivers, passengers and local residents) or maintenance.

In addition, this initiative has been selected by the European Union to participate in the ZeEUS project (Zero Emission Urban Bus System: a European program aimed at boosting the introduction of electric buses in large cities).

From 2017, calls for tenders will be launched for a massive deployment of electric and biogas buses. With the 2025 Bus Plan and the next Grand Paris bus plan, which will be adopted in the coming weeks by the Île-de-France Mobilités council, Paris and the Île-de-France Region will become a world reference for very low-carbon urban road public transport.