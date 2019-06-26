Île-de-France Mobilités launches its regional Demand-Responsive Transport platform

Demand-Responsive Transport, a tailor-made public transport service

With DRT, users benefit from a service that adapts to their needs: unlike conventional bus lines, smaller vehicles adapt their routes and schedules according to travelers' reservations. Once the reservation has been made, the user will be able to follow the arrival of his vehicle in real time on the dedicated application.

Press release – Île-de-France Mobilités selects the setec-Padam consortium to deploy the regional Demand-Responsive Transport centre throughout the Ile-de-France region.