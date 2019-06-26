Île-de-France Mobilités launches its regional Demand-Responsive Transport platform
Consult, Book, Travel: booking is now possible online and on the DRT Île-de-France Mobilités app
Since 11 June, the Transports à la Demande booking platform has opened its doors and offers three ways to book your journey:
In addition to booking, the website and the app allow you to view the areas of Île-de-France in which the DRT service has already been set up. A dozen areas in the outer suburbs will be covered by this service in 2019, before a gradual extension over the next four years to the entire Ile-de-France region.
For more information on this service or to book your trip, visit the tad.idfmobilites.fr website or the TAD Île-de-France Mobilités iOS/Android app.
Demand-Responsive Transport, a tailor-made public transport service
With DRT, users benefit from a service that adapts to their needs: unlike conventional bus lines, smaller vehicles adapt their routes and schedules according to travelers' reservations. Once the reservation has been made, the user will be able to follow the arrival of his vehicle in real time on the dedicated application.
For more information on the DRT:
Press release – Île-de-France Mobilités selects the setec-Padam consortium to deploy the regional Demand-Responsive Transport centre throughout the Ile-de-France region.