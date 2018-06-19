Winners of the 2018 Mobility Awards

Category innovative solutions for passenger mobility (communities)

The City of Issy-les-Moulineaux

For the realization of the smart parking in open data

The City of Issy-les-Moulineaux has relied on new digital technologies to develop tools to facilitate the search for available parking spaces, from a smartphone or a computer, thanks to more than 1000 spaces equipped with sensors.

Category innovative solutions for passenger mobility (companies or players)

Plaine Commune Promotion and SNCF Transilien

For the creation and achievements of the 3T Commission

The Routes, Traffic and Temporalities Commission (3T) explored ways to improve transport conditions for employees in the Plaine Saint-Denis, with the staggering of peak hours as a common thread. Plaine Commune Promotion is the association of companies established in the area, it has 300 members.

Category: Innovative solutions for the transport of goods

ARTELIA

For the creation of GELITRA

GELITRA is a digital solution for the management of deliveries related to a construction site developed by ARTELIA, an international consulting, engineering and project management group in the building and industrial sectors. It aims to optimise the management of the flow of heavy goods vehicles in the vicinity of construction sites to avoid on-street parking and congestion.

Category: solutions implemented for the application of the reform of paid on-street parking

The City of Argenteuil

For the redesign of paid surface parking for a lively downtown

On the occasion of the reform of paid on-street parking that came into force on 1 January 2018, the City of Argenteuil has carried out a comprehensive overhaul of the zoning and rates for parking in the city centre by completely rethinking mobility in its city centre.

The public's choice rewarded

The French Gâtinais Regional Natural Park (PNR)

For the development of an electrically assisted bicycle loan service

In its 2011-2023 charter, the French Gâtinais Regional Nature Park has set itself the objective of supporting the development of sustainable means of transport. He has therefore chosen to develop a loan service for electrically assisted bicycles.

You can discover all the projects: leaflet

Press release – Presentation of the 2018 Mobility Trophies