Winners of the 2018 Mobility Awards
The trophies were presented today by Stéphane Beaudet, Vice-President of Île-de-France Mobilités, Vice-President in charge of transport and sustainable mobility of the Île-de-France Region, the president of the jury, to the following winners:
Category innovative solutions for passenger mobility (communities)
The City of Issy-les-Moulineaux
For the realization of the smart parking in open data
The City of Issy-les-Moulineaux has relied on new digital technologies to develop tools to facilitate the search for available parking spaces, from a smartphone or a computer, thanks to more than 1000 spaces equipped with sensors.
Category innovative solutions for passenger mobility (companies or players)
Plaine Commune Promotion and SNCF Transilien
For the creation and achievements of the 3T Commission
The Routes, Traffic and Temporalities Commission (3T) explored ways to improve transport conditions for employees in the Plaine Saint-Denis, with the staggering of peak hours as a common thread. Plaine Commune Promotion is the association of companies established in the area, it has 300 members.
Category: Innovative solutions for the transport of goods
ARTELIA
For the creation of GELITRA
GELITRA is a digital solution for the management of deliveries related to a construction site developed by ARTELIA, an international consulting, engineering and project management group in the building and industrial sectors. It aims to optimise the management of the flow of heavy goods vehicles in the vicinity of construction sites to avoid on-street parking and congestion.
Category: solutions implemented for the application of the reform of paid on-street parking
The City of Argenteuil
For the redesign of paid surface parking for a lively downtown
On the occasion of the reform of paid on-street parking that came into force on 1 January 2018, the City of Argenteuil has carried out a comprehensive overhaul of the zoning and rates for parking in the city centre by completely rethinking mobility in its city centre.
The public's choice rewarded
The French Gâtinais Regional Natural Park (PNR)
For the development of an electrically assisted bicycle loan service
In its 2011-2023 charter, the French Gâtinais Regional Nature Park has set itself the objective of supporting the development of sustainable means of transport. He has therefore chosen to develop a loan service for electrically assisted bicycles.
You can discover all the projects: leaflet
The roadmap for the Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan
The PDUIF roadmap determines the principles governing the organisation of the transport of people and goods, traffic and parking in Île-de-France. It defines the actions to be taken by all mobility stakeholders in the Paris region: local authorities, companies, transport operators, associations, etc.
One of the keys to success lies in the mobilization of the many players in mobility in Île-de-France. As the organising authority for sustainable mobility, Île-de-France Mobilités plays the role of pilot and has set up numerous animation tools for the implementation of the 2017-2020 roadmap of the Urban Travel Plan at all levels.