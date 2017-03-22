Île-de-France Mobilités' 2017 budget: €1.6 billion to make the Transport Revolution a reality

Diversifying financing methods

To finance all these investments, Île-de-France Mobilités must increase its outstanding debt from €1.6 billion to €2 billion at the end of 2017: Île-de-France Mobilités will continue its policy of diversifying its sources of financing, in order to ensure the liquidity necessary to carry out its investment programme. This diversification will lead Île-de-France Mobilités to consider alternative innovative arrangements (bond financing, securitisation products, deconsolidating structure, leasing, PPP, etc.).

To finance the trend increase in operating costs, Île-de-France Mobilités must increase its resources by around 3% per year, as has been the case in recent years. This requires an increase in paid ridership on the network, reinforced by unprecedented efforts in the fight against fraud, and by a price increase.

Once the results in terms of traffic have stabilised, we will do everything to ensure that the increase in fares is as limited as possible.