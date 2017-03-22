Île-de-France Mobilités' 2017 budget: €1.6 billion to make the Transport Revolution a reality
This budget gives priority to measures to improve the Ile-de-France network, in particular by including €100 million in new services and €1.6 billion in the purchase and renovation of rolling stock in the Ile-de-France region, improving the quality of service and passenger safety. This budget is the first to include the new financing measures allowing the rescue of the Navigo pass with a single fare.
Single rate saved and expenses controlled
The 2017 budget sets out the steps taken to definitively settle the slate of the single-fare Navigo Pass: an increase in the transport payment (around €200 million/year in a full year), €100 million in TICPE and additional fare revenues linked to the implementation of measures to fight fraud more effectively. The revenue forecasts for 2017 include these new revenues to reach €6,347 billion (excluding tariff revenues).
In addition, Île-de-France Mobilités and transport companies are gaining in efficiency and controlling annual operating expenses, which decreased in 2017 by 0.4% to €5.719 billion.
€100 million for more public transport for Ile-de-France residents
During 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités will develop the transport offer to the tune of €100 million on a full-year basis:
On the Bus: Commitments of the first financing of the Grand Paris du Bus with €60 million (full year)
- 1st redesign of the bus in Paris since 1947 for a more efficient service
- Reinforcement and creation of express lines, where we know that we will not be able to build rail lines. These express lines structure the territory and better serve the outer suburbs. They save time for those who were forced to take their vehicle and allow them to travel in more comfortable conditions (security, WiFi, etc.).
- Noctilien Plan: an unprecedented effort on transport at night is being made. Île-de-France is a global metropolis. Ile-de-France residents must be able to go to work or go home after their leisure time at any time. The 48 existing lines will be reinforced. Two axes will be prioritised: security with the presence of security agents on the buses, and regularity. On some lines, waiting times will be halved. Finally, some lines will be extended, others created, so that the night bus service corresponds as much as possible to that provided by train during the day.
- Development of Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT). For the sake of efficiency, some lines will only be activated if users need them, at their request. This will make it possible to create more lines and to stick as closely as possible to the mobility of Ile-de-France residents.
On the Tram:
- Tram 11 Express between Epinay-sur-Seine and Le Bourget is scheduled to be put into service in July 2017.
On the train:
- A reinforcement of the offer on alternative routes. To compensate for the closures for work on lines A and C during the summer, we are improving the offer of train lines that offer alternatives to penalised passengers.
- More punctuality: thanks to the new trains arriving this year on line R, for example, we will be able to improve the timetable.
Investments on the rise
During 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités will intensify its ambitious investment policy, +34% compared to 2016, i.e. investment expenditure of €1,624 million. Under the ticket agreements to be signed in 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités is planning a multi-year commitment of almost €2.3 billion for rolling stock.
After the 93 new or renovated trainsets in 2016, 148 new or renovated trainsets will be delivered in 2017.
On rolling stock (ongoing programmes decided in 2017):
- For train lines: Régio 2N for line R and N, Franciliens, RER NG for lines D and E, MI09 for line A, train renovations on lines B, C, D and P, acquisition of AGC trains from other Regions for line P.
- For tram lines: Dualis for Tram 4, Tram 11 Express and Tram 12 Express (Massy-Evry), Tram 3 trains for the extension to Porte d'Asnières, reinforcement trains for Tram 5 and trains for the future Tram 9
- For metro lines: MP14 and MP05 for line 14 and line 4, MF01 for lines 2, 5 and 9 (end of the programme), renovation of the metros on lines 7 and 8, transfer of the MP89 and MP05 trains from line 4 to line 6, MP14 trains for line 11
In addition, in 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités will appoint the builder of future metro trains for lines 15, 16 and 17.
For bus rolling stock, €94 million, including the financing of electric and NGV buses.
On security:
Île-de-France Mobilités invests €20 million each year in security infrastructure (video protection cameras, equipment, etc.). This year, these investments are being completed for better safety for Ile-de-France residents:
- By the choice to strengthen the human presence. Thus, 200 security agents will be recruited on the buses of the Optile network.
- Deployment of 20 dog detection teams (sniffer dogs) on the SNCF network to deal more quickly with the terrorist threat.
Generalization to the entire Ile-de-France network of the number and application 3117 to declare a safety alert, a health problem or incivility.
- Creation of a single security command post, under the authority of the prefect of police.
On Quality of Service:
Investments to improve the quality of service are still as important. €151 million covers improvement programmes:
- Intermodality around stations (Véligo and the start of the creation of 10,000 Park & Ride spaces.
- The rise of the Smart Navigo (the modernization of ticketing makes it possible to provide new services to Ile-de-France residents. There was already Vélib and Véligo on the Navigo Card, Autolib will be available from April. The first investments to set up post-payment at the end of 2018 have already been made.
- Accessibility and passenger information (Accessibility
Diversifying financing methods
To finance all these investments, Île-de-France Mobilités must increase its outstanding debt from €1.6 billion to €2 billion at the end of 2017: Île-de-France Mobilités will continue its policy of diversifying its sources of financing, in order to ensure the liquidity necessary to carry out its investment programme. This diversification will lead Île-de-France Mobilités to consider alternative innovative arrangements (bond financing, securitisation products, deconsolidating structure, leasing, PPP, etc.).
To finance the trend increase in operating costs, Île-de-France Mobilités must increase its resources by around 3% per year, as has been the case in recent years. This requires an increase in paid ridership on the network, reinforced by unprecedented efforts in the fight against fraud, and by a price increase.
Once the results in terms of traffic have stabilised, we will do everything to ensure that the increase in fares is as limited as possible.