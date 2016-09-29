What is the bus of tomorrow? Major regional consultation, until November 5, 2016, give your opinion!
This plan to improve the bus networks will be adopted by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) by the end of the year, at the Council meeting of 6 December 2016, and will define the priorities for investment and development of the bus offer over a period of four years (2017-2020).
The Grand Paris des Buses: why?
The bus network in Île-de-France needs to be adapted to the needs of Ile-de-France residents. In the outer suburbs, only 29% of the inhabitants use public transport, due to a lack of supply, and in Paris the network has not undergone significant changes since... 70 years!
6 main objectives:
- The creation of new lines or reinforcements of lines between the outer suburbs, the inner suburbs and Paris.
- The improvement of frequency (development of a stronger offer during peak hours, more homogeneous during off-peak hours, in the evening and at weekends), or better coordination to ensure connections with the rail network...
- A regional network for more readable to encourage the use of the bus.
- Improving comfort in vehicles and developing innovative services.
- A more environmentally friendly bus network, through the continuation and acceleration of the energy transition of the vehicle fleet.
- Facilities to ensure the regularity of buses and respect for timetables (roads, bus lanes, interchange hubs and terminuses, etc.).
The Grand Paris des Buses: Give your opinion during the Regional Consultation
From 5 October to 5 November 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) is organising a major regional consultation to gather the expectations and priorities of Ile-de-France residents on the regional bus network. Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), wanted the Grand Paris Bus project to be defined in dialogue with the territories, users, associations and elected officials, to share the priorities for strengthening the bus offer.
Where to get information? Where and when to participate and give feedback?
All Ile-de-France residents, users or not, are invited to express their expectations and priorities for the region's bus plan. This consultation on the Grand Paris des Buses proposes several modes of participation:
- The website of the Regional Consultation of the Grand Paris des Buses
- The "J'en parle" consultation platform (consultation completed), an innovative discussion forum that promotes interaction between participants.
- A questionnaire covering all the objectives of the Grand Paris des Buses in order to prioritise the proposals for the development of the offer.
- The drafting of actors' notebooks for institutional and professional actors.