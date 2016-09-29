What is the bus of tomorrow? Major regional consultation, until November 5, 2016, give your opinion!

The Grand Paris des Buses: Give your opinion during the Regional Consultation

From 5 October to 5 November 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) is organising a major regional consultation to gather the expectations and priorities of Ile-de-France residents on the regional bus network. Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), wanted the Grand Paris Bus project to be defined in dialogue with the territories, users, associations and elected officials, to share the priorities for strengthening the bus offer.