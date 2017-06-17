Les services Navigo
Les services Navigo
- From the "I manage my card" section managed by Comutitres S.A.S;
- In all ticket offices and vending machines in RATP or SNCF stations;
- ATMs in the Crédit Mutuel / CIC networks in Île-de-France;
- At local shops equipped with a Navigo charging terminal.
Reloading
Take advantage of a wide range of solutions to top up your pass:
Intermodality
Take advantage of a world of services that promote intermodality by accessing:
- The Véligo spaces (secure parking for bicycles);
- Park and ride facilities labelled by the STIF;
- Or by charging a Vélib', Cristolib (Créteil) and VélO2 (Cergy-Pontoise) self-service bike subscription.
The complementary course
For your train-rer journeys going beyond the zones of validity of your 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 pass, pay only the additional journey corresponding to the part of your journey located outside these zones.
Dezoning
With the Navigo Month and Annual 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 passes, the Navigo Solidarité Mois 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 passes and the Amethyst passes, take advantage of the dezoning to travel free of charge throughout the Île-de-France region on weekends, public holidays, during the short school holidays in zone C and from mid-July to mid-August.