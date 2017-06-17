Les services Navigo

From the "I manage my card" section managed by Comutitres S.A.S;

In all ticket offices and vending machines in RATP or SNCF stations;

ATMs in the Crédit Mutuel / CIC networks in Île-de-France;

At local shops equipped with a Navigo charging terminal.

Reloading

Take advantage of a wide range of solutions to top up your pass:

Intermodality

Take advantage of a world of services that promote intermodality by accessing:

The Véligo spaces (secure parking for bicycles);

Park and ride facilities labelled by the STIF;

Or by charging a Vélib', Cristolib (Créteil) and VélO2 (Cergy-Pontoise) self-service bike subscription.

The complementary course

For your train-rer journeys going beyond the zones of validity of your 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 pass, pay only the additional journey corresponding to the part of your journey located outside these zones.

Dezoning

With the Navigo Month and Annual 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 passes, the Navigo Solidarité Mois 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 passes and the Amethyst passes, take advantage of the dezoning to travel free of charge throughout the Île-de-France region on weekends, public holidays, during the short school holidays in zone C and from mid-July to mid-August.