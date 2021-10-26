Carpooling on a daily basis: save money with Île-de-France Mobilités

Traffic in Île-de-France means 16 million trips and 250 kilometres of traffic jams every day.

What if to fight against these traffic jams and air pollution, in addition to public transport, carpooling was the key? Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to making carpooling easier for you – whether you are a driver or a passenger.

And with nearly 96,000 carpooling trips made in September 2021, we can bet that this sustainable and economical practice should become a permanent part of daily use.