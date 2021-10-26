Carpooling on a daily basis: save money with Île-de-France Mobilités
Traffic in Île-de-France means 16 million trips and 250 kilometres of traffic jams every day.
What if to fight against these traffic jams and air pollution, in addition to public transport, carpooling was the key? Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to making carpooling easier for you – whether you are a driver or a passenger.
And with nearly 96,000 carpooling trips made in September 2021, we can bet that this sustainable and economical practice should become a permanent part of daily use.
Carpooling with Île-de-France Mobilités in the blink of an eye!
Île-de-France Mobilités encourages carpooling with two strong measures:
· Free ride* for passengers with an annual, monthly or imagine Navigo pass
· A bonus of up to 3 euros** per passenger transported for drivers
· On the Île-de-France Mobilités website and app, suggestions for itinerariesthat combine public transport and carpooling
Free carpooling? It's possible with your Navigo and Île-de-France Mobilités pass!
If you have an annual, monthly or imagine R Navigo pass: Île-de-France Mobilités offers you two journeys of less than 30 km each day.
And in times of transport disruption or pollution: this service is open to everyone, subscribers or not.
Do you have a car? What if you tried carpooling?
By transporting up to 3 passengers in your vehicle, not only are you making a strong gesture for the environment, but you will also receive a bonus – up to €3 per passenger in "normal" times, €4.50 in times of strike or pollution.
In the end, carpooling can provide you with an additional income of up to €150/month.
The 3 partner companies of the new system – Karos, Blablacar Daily and Klaxit – have signed an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités which commits them to:
- Pay the subsidy to carpooling drivers on the basis of €10 cents per kilometre and per passenger, with a minimum of €1.50 for journeys between 2 and 15 km and a ceiling of €3 per passenger for journeys of + 30 km. The journeys must be made within the Ile-de-France region and must have an origin or destination outside Paris where the transport offer is very developed
- Setting up an anti-fraud system
Carpooling with Île-de-France Mobilités, in concrete terms, how does it work?
To use carpooling, you have several options:
1. Connected to your account on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, you are sent directly to the website or app of a partner carpooling operator.
2. From the website or app of your preferred carpooling operator, you can log in using your Navigo / Île-de-France Mobilités Connect identifier: this saves you from having to subscribe to another account and have to fill in your personal information again. As a result, a course is smoother and faster.
3. Your booking history is accessible from your personal space on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and app***
* Within the limit of 2 trips of 30 km maximum per day
** An allowance of €1.50/passenger up to 15 km, then €0.10 per kilometre beyond that, up to a limit of €3/passenger
From the 2nd half of 2021