The Ile-de-France resident arrives on line K

A modern, more efficient, comfortable and environmentally friendly train

These trains replace the "little greys", RIB/RIO trains, and are part of a more global plan to renew or renovate rolling stock in the Île-de-France region.

Financed 100% by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) for line K, these trains offer many advantages for passengers: more punctuality, comfort, and safety.