The Ile-de-France resident arrives on line K
A modern, more efficient, comfortable and environmentally friendly train
These trains replace the "little greys", RIB/RIO trains, and are part of a more global plan to renew or renovate rolling stock in the Île-de-France region.
Financed 100% by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) for line K, these trains offer many advantages for passengers: more punctuality, comfort, and safety.
- The Francilien has better technical characteristics and a high level of equipment, particularly in terms of acceleration and braking performance (anti-skidding system that makes it possible to deal with the problems of dead leaves and ensure better regularity).
- The width of the doors, which is larger than the old equipment, for example, makes it easier for passengers to get on and off. Their comfort is not to be outdone thanks to wider seats, trains accessible on the same level from the platform and quieter. A passenger counting system also regulates the interior temperature with intelligent air conditioning, reducing energy consumption.
- These "boa" trains, i.e. without separation between the carriages, with a capacity of 900 seats, are designed to be crossed without hindrance from one end to the other, thus generating a strong sense of safety.
- In addition, the information is disseminated in real time thanks to the large information screens. The train service is displayed on the various information screens. In a disrupted situation, the operational centre is able to broadcast short-term information directly on these screens.
- These "greener" trains have been designed to reduce energy consumption and are made of 90% recyclable materials.
The Ile-de-France region in Île-de-France, a long history
At the end of August 2016, 188 Ile-de-France trains were delivered in Île-de-France. The Francilien has already been deployed on lines H, L (between Paris and Nanterre Université), J and P (on the Paris East-Meaux and Coulommiers axes).
The deployment of this equipment is part of a more global transport policy. In total, more than 700 trains are expected to be renewed or renovated between 2016 and 2021.
Train on line K