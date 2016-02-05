The work on the Juvisy-sur-Orge station is progressing!

7th station in France (2nd outside Paris) and 60,000 passengers/day

This project consists of reorganising all the transfer spaces distributed from three access points. Circulation will be completely redesigned within the hub, in particular via the extension of the north underground. The construction of a footbridge for pedestrians and cyclists will strengthen the urban links between the city centre and the banks of the Seine.

The GPI will provide a link with the future T7 tram line from Athis-Mons.