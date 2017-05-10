The RER A goes on autopilot in its central section

An innovation soon to be extended to the entire line A

The deployment of automatic piloting is underway and will be effective on all RER A trains in the second half of 2018. This deployment is being carried out without interrupting traffic and without impact on passengers.

For Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), President of the Île-de-France Region, "The Transport Revolution continues day after day. Thanks to the renewal of the rolling stock with new double-decker trains on the entire line, automatic control is now possible. This great innovation by the RATP will allow us to have more trains in the central section, on a more regular basis, as well as more passenger information. »»

In addition to the implementation of automatic piloting on the central section, RATP and Île-de-France Mobilités have launched a vast plan to modernise the line and are investing heavily to improve the regularity, capacity and reliability of the infrastructure.