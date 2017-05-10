The RER A goes on autopilot in its central section
Faster and more reliable trains
This technical innovation will make it possible to strengthen the quality of service on the RER A by improving the regularity and robustness of the line. Train speeds will be optimised and a constant interval will be maintained between all trains. This time saving will reduce the impact of micro-incidents, especially during rush hour. In addition, by increasing the commercial speed of trains by 5 km/h in the central section, the travel time between Vincennes and La Défense will be reduced by 2 minutes.
Comfort for users, therefore, but also for drivers. In autopilot mode, they continue to supervise driving and ensure passenger service by deciding to close the doors. They will thus be more available for passenger information.
An innovation soon to be extended to the entire line A
The deployment of automatic piloting is underway and will be effective on all RER A trains in the second half of 2018. This deployment is being carried out without interrupting traffic and without impact on passengers.
For Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), President of the Île-de-France Region, "The Transport Revolution continues day after day. Thanks to the renewal of the rolling stock with new double-decker trains on the entire line, automatic control is now possible. This great innovation by the RATP will allow us to have more trains in the central section, on a more regular basis, as well as more passenger information. »»
In addition to the implementation of automatic piloting on the central section, RATP and Île-de-France Mobilités have launched a vast plan to modernise the line and are investing heavily to improve the regularity, capacity and reliability of the infrastructure.