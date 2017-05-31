The tram network continues to be deployed in the Ile-de-France region
Financing approved for Tram 12 Express between Evry and Massy-Palaiseau
The future Tram 12 Express will strengthen the public transport network for the Essonne region. Eagerly awaited by the estimated 40,000 daily passengers, this tramway will serve 13 municipalities in the department between Massy-Palaiseau and Evry. It will connect the RER lines D, C and B on a 20 km route.
On Tuesday 30 May 2017, the Council of the Île-de-France Transport Union approved the second financing agreement for the construction of the Tram 12 Express for an amount of €214.5 million. The Tram 12 Express is being built as part of a multi-project management project between Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF Mobilités and SNCF Réseau. Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) is financing the rolling stock to the tune of €120 million. The infrastructure is financed by the State, the Île-de-France Region and the Essonne Departmental Council.
Extension of Tram 1 to Nanterre and Rueil-Malmaison
Currently in service between Asnières-Gennevilliers-Les Courtilles (92) and Noisy-le-Sec (93), Tram 1 is the subject of several investment projects: improvement of operating conditions, safety and accessibility as well as extensions of the line to the east and west.
The project to extend Tram 1 westwards between Colombes (Gabriel Péri station) and Rueil-Malmaison will offer new feeder possibilities for passengers to the existing lines of the network: Tram 2, RER A, line L and future Metro 15. This extension will include 15 new stations over 7.5 km for an estimated ridership of 58,000 per day on this new section.
The Council of the Île-de-France Transport Union has just voted on the results of the public consultation carried out between 7 November 2016 and 31 January 2017. The overall investment cost of the project is estimated at around €370 million.
Tram 13 Express extended to the north
Currently under construction to the south and between the Grande Ceinture Ouest and the RER A, an extension of the Tram 13 Express to the north has been the subject of studies to connect the stations of Saint-Germain-en-Laye Grande Ceinture and Archères-Ville RER.
After an initial public inquiry on a railway route, an alternative urban route has been identified to ensure a quality connection to the Poissy RER station. The Council of the Île-de-France Transport Syndicate has approved the schematic diagram and the public utility inquiry file for this project to extend the Tram 13 Express to Archères for an amount of 250 million euros.