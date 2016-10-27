Tram 10 Antony-Clamart is declared of Public Utility
Initial preparatory work planned for 2017
Map illustration of the preparatory work for 2017
Currently, the project owners, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) and the Hauts-de-Seine Department, are carrying out the so-called "pre-project" studies: these make it possible to refine the technical characteristics of the project (precise location of the tramway platform, roads, cycle paths, sidewalks, etc.). They also incorporate the reservations and recommendations made by the Commission of Inquiry.
The first works, to prepare for the diversion of the underground networks (gas, electricity, water, etc.), are planned for 2017.
The first works, to prepare for the diversion of the underground networks (gas, electricity, water, etc.), are planned for 2017.
"A decisive step for the mobility of the inhabitants of the Hauts-de-Seine... ", according to Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités
This tram line will cross the municipalities of Antony, Châtenay-Malabry, Plessis-Robinson and Clamart, thus serving many facilities and urban projects.
It will offer connections with other modes of transport: the TVM and the RER B at Croix-de-Berny, tram 6 at the Béclère hospital, and many bus lines.
Spatial planning and improved mobility
This project will make it possible to reorganise the public space from façade to façade around the line and to rebalance the space left to each user in order to promote more peaceful traffic.
Active mode routes will be improved. The cycles will thus have dedicated strips or tracks that will ensure a continuous link over the entire route. The pedestrian paths will comply with the regulations in terms of accessibility for People with Reduced Mobility (PRM).
To find out more, visit the dedicated website!