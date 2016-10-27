Tram 10 Antony-Clamart is declared of Public Utility

Currently, the project owners, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) and the Hauts-de-Seine Department, are carrying out the so-called "pre-project" studies: these make it possible to refine the technical characteristics of the project (precise location of the tramway platform, roads, cycle paths, sidewalks, etc.). They also incorporate the reservations and recommendations made by the Commission of Inquiry.

The first works, to prepare for the diversion of the underground networks (gas, electricity, water, etc.), are planned for 2017.

The first works, to prepare for the diversion of the underground networks (gas, electricity, water, etc.), are planned for 2017.

"A decisive step for the mobility of the inhabitants of the Hauts-de-Seine... ", according to Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités

This tram line will cross the municipalities of Antony, Châtenay-Malabry, Plessis-Robinson and Clamart, thus serving many facilities and urban projects.

It will offer connections with other modes of transport: the TVM and the RER B at Croix-de-Berny, tram 6 at the Béclère hospital, and many bus lines.