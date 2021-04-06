The Tram T9 is here!

Focus on the cities served by the T9 Tram

With its 19 stations, the T9 Tram now replaces bus line 183 to offer a faster and more efficient service to the department thanks to its dedicated traffic lane and its high frequency of passage – every 5 minutes during peak hours.

The T9 serves six cities:

Paris – XIIIth arrondissement

Ivry-sur-Seine

Vitry-sur-Seine

Choisy-le-Roi

Thiais

Orly – City

Thanks to its connections with many bus lines, but also with the metro and RER, the T9 Tram is fully integrated into the regional transport network to improve the daily travel of Ile-de-France residents and visitors passing through.