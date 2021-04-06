The Tram T9 is here!
Focus on the cities served by the T9 Tram
With its 19 stations, the T9 Tram now replaces bus line 183 to offer a faster and more efficient service to the department thanks to its dedicated traffic lane and its high frequency of passage – every 5 minutes during peak hours.
The T9 serves six cities:
- Paris – XIIIth arrondissement
- Ivry-sur-Seine
- Vitry-sur-Seine
- Choisy-le-Roi
- Thiais
- Orly – City
Thanks to its connections with many bus lines, but also with the metro and RER, the T9 Tram is fully integrated into the regional transport network to improve the daily travel of Ile-de-France residents and visitors passing through.
The T9 Tram in a few figures
- 30 minutes, between Porte de Choisy, in Paris, and Orly-Ville
- 10 km of route
- 6 municipalities served
- 19 stations
- 22 oars
Tram T9 is accessible with:
- a loaded Navigo pass (Navigo pass, Navigo Liberté+, imagine R,... pass)
- A T+ ticket
A specific ticket is also available at the vending machines in the T9 Tram stations. The latter makes it possible to make a single journey on the line.
A safe, comfortable and fully accessible "light tram"
Built by Alstom, the 22 "Citadis" trams of the T9 tram are 45 metres long. Fully accessible, comfortable and safe, their exterior design was chosen by the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region:
A unique garage workshop for the T9 Tram
With its pleated roof, the workshop-garage of the Tram T9 is unique : as a nod to the industrial constructions of the 19th century, it houses a succession of hangars with large bay windows that promote natural light and good energy performance.
Located to the south of the line, it is essential for the proper functioning of the T9 Tram, both for the maintenance and the parking of the trams, but also for the operation because it houses the Centralized Command Post of the line.
The T9 tram is also a renewed living environment for the inhabitants
With cycle paths or lanes along the route, bicycle racks provided at each station and every 150 metres or so, along the line and more numerous, more accessible and better safe pedestrian paths, the T9 Tram gives pride of place to soft mobility.
Flower and plant beds, a green platform, the redevelopment of roads, roads and sidewalks, but also the creation of squares and squares equipped with quality street furniture: around the T9 Tram, a whole greener and more pleasant environment is unfolding.
Your bus lines are reorganized around the Tram T9
From 12 April, your bus network will be changing with the arrival of the T9 tram.

